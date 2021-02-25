Sudan Covid-19 Update - New Cases in Five States

Khartoum — The Sudanese Federal Ministry of Health reported 28 new cases of COVID-19, five deaths and 51 recoveries on Sunday. The latest official report recorded new cases in five of the country's 18 states. Khartoum recorded the highest infection rate, followed by Red Sea state, El Gezira state, and Kassala, bringing the cumulative number of confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020 to 28,137, including 1,871 deaths and 22,797 recovery.

In El Fasher, a team from the Technical Committee for Health Emergencies and Response to the Corona Pandemic of the Ministry of Health of The State of North Darfur inspected the work of the Shakrin and Zahra health centres in the North Darfur capital and assessed the application of health requirements and compliance with precautionary measures to prevent the second wave of the Corona pandemic.

The team stressed the need to adhere to the dress of muzzles, physical spacing, use of sterilizers and the equipping of a special room to isolate suspected cases in the healthcentre.

The medical director of the Shakrin Health Centre Hassan Haroun Osman complained about the poor frequency of patients and their reluctance to turn to the centre due to the lack of medicines and other medical aids. He attributed the shortages - the lack of access to pharmaceutical, laboratory and nutritional flows and the lack of water, electricity, and insurance services - to what he described as "administrative shortcomings and negligence."

On Sunday, Sudan's Supreme Health Emergency Committee said that while there has been a slight decline in the registration of infections and deaths from COVID-19 "the seriousness of the pandemic is still present, the global situation is unstable, and disturbing in the region". The committee underlined the necessity of adherence to the strict application of health controls at airports, land, and sea border crossings, as well as precautions in schools where "a lack of commitment' has been reported.

With regard to the safe return of public activities and various gatherings, the committee recommended that an appropriate mechanism should be looked into to follow up the implementation of health precautions and review the penalties imposed for violations of health controls and precautions.