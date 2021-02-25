Ghana: Man, 25, Arrested Over Attack On Motor Rider

A 25-year old man has been arrested by the police for allegedly attacking a commercial motor rider at Shiashie in Accra.

Eden Morkly who is in the custody of the police assisting in investigations was reported to have attacked and slashed the right arm of their victim with a cutlass.

Two other suspects are on the run and are being sought for by the police.

The Accra Regional Police Command Public Relations Officer (PRO) Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge disclosed this to the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday.

She said on February 23, 2021 at about 4:30pm the police received a distress call that a mob including Morkly had attacked the victim.

She said initial investigations conducted by the police revealed that the suspects and two others attacked the 27 year old motor rider and inflicted a deep cut on the right arm with cutlass in an attempt to snatch his motor cycle.

The suspect, according to DSP Tenge was rescued from a mob who nearly lynched him.

She said with the help of passerby he was rescued and rushed to the police hospital for treatment.

DSP Tenge said attacks on motor riders were becoming rampant in Accra with riders harmed or killed instantly.

She cautioned riders to be conscious of such suspects soliciting for their services.