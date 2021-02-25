Ghana: Ho Notorious Gangster Jailed 39 Years

PRINCE Adu, the notorious gangster who played hide-and-seek with the Ho police for almost two years before he was finally nabbed last week Thursday at his hideout at Ho-Ben Total has been sentenced to a total of 39 years imprisonment for two robbery cases by the Ho Circuit Court.

He pleaded guilty in both cases.

In one instance in October 2019, Adu and an accomplice, Courage Banitsi, who were armed with a machete and metal bars held two students of a university in Ho hostage in their hostel rooms, robbed them of their cellular phones and other belongings before raping them.

Chief Superintendent Akolgo Yakubu Ayamga, told the court presided over by Mr Felix Datsomor that the gangsters then forced the students to disclose their mobile money transfer PINs to them.

They then proceeded to a mobile money merchant at 4am to withdraw GHC80 from one of the phones and that led to the arrest of Banitsi. Adu then went into hiding.

While the case was before the court, Banitsi was granted bail, only for him to commit a similar act on July 11, last year.

Banitsi was sentenced to a total of 33 years imprisonment with hard labour.

Adu, according to the prosecution admitted the offences in his caution statement.

On another occasion, hours before his arrest, Adu robbed an officer of the Ghana Immigration Service who was travelling to Accra of more than GHC410 and his identity cards, mobile phone and his knapsack at gun point.

The incident took place at about 2.40 am, the court heard.

Chief Inspector Stephen Atidzon, who presented the facts in that case, told the court that an amount of GHC392 and a bag containing the immigration officer's identity card, Ghana card and ATM and health insurance cards together with a Nokia cellular phone were retrieved during a search in the convict's room.

The prosecution said that a dummy cork gun, two jack knives and the dress Adu wore to carry out the robbery on the immigration officer were also found in the room.

The court slammed Adu with an 18-year jail term for the robbery at the students' hostel and an additional 21years for the robbery act on the immigration officer.

Meanwhile, the convict has been cited for about a dozen more robbery cases which are being processed for court.