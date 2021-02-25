Ghana: Council of State Must Offer Candid Advice to President

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday inaugurated the 8th Council of State under the country's Fourth Republic.

This is in fulfilment of the requirements of Articles 89 and 91 of the 1992 Constitution.

The 31-member Council of State is made up of the President's appointees, regional representatives and ex-officio members with vast knowledge and experiences to provide counsel to the President.

The areas of specialisation of these people include governance, public administration, academia, security, law, technology, health, agriculture and research among others.

The Ghanaian Times congratulates members of the Council of State on their appointment and election to such an enviable position.

Indeed, it is their hard work and determination to serve the nation with their rich experiences that have resulted in the current position that they occupy now.

While commending them, the Ghanaian Times wishes to draw the attention of the members of the Council to the President's admonition to them to start work quickly to get his appointments in place to ensure that government machinery functions efficiently.

Aside its advisory role in appointing people to high offices, the Council has a range of advisory functions in counselling the President regarding decisions of national interest.

These include advice to other bodies such as Parliament and any other public authority. The views of the Council on matters of national importance could help shape policy decisions.

Besides, issues of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, illegal mining and corruption are concerns raised by the President that must gain their attention.

The appeal by the President for the Council to be 'proactive partners' in the fight against illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey, and corruption in public life must be taken with the seriousness it deserves.

"Winning the fight against the coronavirus pandemic remains a collective duty and responsibility so I appeal to you to help in this endeavour," the President said.

The paper urges members of the Council to offer the President sincere advice in the performance of his duties and assist in deepening the country's democratic process and good governance.

They must not shy away from telling the President the truth about decisions and policies that are detrimental to the growth and development of the country. Such frank and open discussions with the President would help change policy direction and decisions of the government for the betterment of the country.

The President has a listening ear and therefore expects the Council to offer him wise counsel and also point out wrongdoings within the organs of government for prompt response and action.

The Nana Otuo Siriboe II-led Council must support the President in his quest to implement policies and initiatives that are beneficial to the citizenry during his second term in office.

They must not fail the President!