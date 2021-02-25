Ghana: Police Raid LGBTQI Office At Ashongman

Personnel of the Ghana Police Service and National Security yesterday raided and closed down a Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and Intersex (LGBTQI) office at Ashongman in Accra.

The 5-bedroom apartment turned office, was recently opened for the promotion of LGBTQI rights in the country.

The closed down was undertaken in collaboration with the landlord of the apartment as well as the Kwabenya Traditional Council.

According to a Police source, the exercise followed a complaint by the owner of the apartment, Dr Asenso Gyambi about suspicious activities ongoing in the apartment.

In an interview, Dr Gyambi, said the use of his facility for LGBTQI activities was in breach of the tenancy agreement with the tenant who rented it as an office for a non-governmental organisation focused on health.

He said at about 7pm on Tuesday, he was informed that the facility was being used for LGBTQI activities.

"When I asked for evidence he sent me pictures of an event that was held in this house so I called the agent and I asked him who rented the house because they have been here for just two months.

"I asked him if he was aware an event of this nature took place here and he said it was just a party and fundraiser event we were having and it is all over social media," he noted.

Dr Gyambi said, upon further clarity, he was told the house was used for an LGBTQI office.

The opening of the office in Ghana, has within the past week given rise to a debate on whether or not government should decriminalize LGBTQI in the country.

Many prominent figures and groups including the National Chief Imam, Sheik Usman Nuhu Sharubutu, and the Christian Council have called on the government to kick against the practice and further called for the closure of the office.

They argued that LGBTQI practices were alien to the Ghanaian culture and religion frowns on it.

The Ghana Catholic Bishops Conference called on the government not to succumb to pressures from the western countries to legalise the practice saying that the Church's understanding of human rights does not include a man marrying a man or a woman marrying a woman.

Anti-gay rights advocate, National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values said allowing such activity is a contradiction of the country's laws regarding unnatural carnal knowledge as its basis.

Religious factions such as the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC), have further advanced arguments for the government to summon foreign diplomats supporting advocacy for LGBTQI rights in Ghana.

The Kwabenya Traditional Council also condemned LGBTQI activities within its catchment area and vowed to resist the establishment of the office.