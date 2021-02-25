Tanzania: JPM Says Projects Must Benefit All Citizens

PRESIDENT John Magufuli has warned authorities against overlooking and mistreating petty traders at the newly-launched ultra-modern bus terminal in Dar es Salaam.

Dr Magufuli made the remarks yesterday while inaugurating the 50.9bn/- new bus terminal at Mbezi, in the city.

With the terminal christened Magufuli Bus Terminal, the Head of State, said government investments should benefit all members of the society.

He directed relevant authorities to ensure small traders and ordinary citizens are allowed to exploit various economic opportunities presented by the imposing facility.

President Magufuli affirmed his government's commitment to implement more development projects for the benefits of the people and the country at large.

"The government has been implementing a number of projects of this kind across the country, a total of 18 bus stands have so far been constructed, to facilitate service delivery. More projects will be implemented as stipulated in the 2020/25 ruling party-CCM election manifesto," he said.

During the event, the president also ordered the immediate transfer of ownership of the 52 acres of land from the Ministry of Agriculture to Ubungo District Council, for development projects in Kibamba constituency.

President Magufuli asked Tanzanians to be proud of their country saying the government is working hard to improve service delivery by coming up with various projects.

The new Magufuli Bus Terminal has the capacity of hosting 3,456 upcountry buses, 200 parking lots for private vehicles and shopping stores.

Dr Magufuli was of the view that Tanzania has been able to undertake infrastructural projects like the construction of roads, railways, bridges, flyover, construction of hospitals and other health facilities, purchase of aircrafts and so many other activities.

"Since we have a team of legislators who can request for development projects in their areas, it's easier for the government to release the budget for the same," he said, apparently appreciating Tanzanians voters for electing the majority of lawmakers from the ruling CCM.

Dr Magufuli, meanwhile, instructed the Chief Executive Officer of Tanzania National Roads Agency (Tanroads) Eng Patrick Mfugale to conduct an assessment in the Kibamba constituency to identify roads that need to be constructed at a tarmac level.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Construction By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

His decision came in response to a request by the Kibamba MP, Issa Mtemvu, who said the constituency has only a 5km network of tarmac roads, asking for more kilometres of tarmac road in the constituency.

Speaking during the event, the Minister for State, President's Office Regional Administration and Local Government Selemani Jafo said over 360bn/- had been allocated by the government for the construction of 18 bus stands in various regions in the country.

According to the minister, the construction of the Dar es Salaam Bus terminal has created at least 10,000 new jobs.

The minister commended Dr Magufuli for his determination to implement development projects that apart from beautifying the outlook of the country simplify service delivery and improve the national economy.

"All these (projects) we are seeing are the results of the commitment and willingness of President Magufuli to transform the country, that is why, I suggested that this stand should be named after his name," said Mr Jafo.

Earlier, Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Aboubakar Kunenge said the construction of the modern bus terminal will help ease transportation challenges and increase government revenues that would be channeled towards improving service delivery.

Mr Kunenge said the region has been performing well in revenues collection, assuring that the region is out to meet the target for the financial year 2020/21.

"For the year 2019/2020, the local government councils in Dar es Salaam collected 169.1bn/- out of the target of 161.5bn.

"For the year 2020/21, the target is to collect 174.94bn/-, and so far, in the first six months of the implementation July- December 2020, the councils managed to collect 89.1bn/- which is equal to 51 per cent of the target," he said