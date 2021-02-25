Kenya: Kamura Denies Match-Fixing Claims

AFC Leopards captain Robinson Kamura claims the club's management is blaming him for the team's recent defeat away to Bandari.

Leopards, under new coach Patrick Aussems, lost to Bandari, managed by former Leopards coach Andre Cassa Mbungo 2-1 at the Mbaraki Stadium, in Mombasa at the weekend.

And Kamura, in an interview with Citizen, claims the club treasurer Maurice Chichi, has branded him as one of the players sympathetic to the club's former coach Anthony Kimani.

Kimani quit the club two weeks ago following the appointment of Aussems. It is believed the youthful coach had not received his salary for the past three months and had grown frustrated with a lack of clear definition over his role. He is on the verge of joining Bandari as an assistant coach.

"The treasurer (Maurice Chichi) claims senior players who are closer to former interim coach 'Modo' (Antony Kimani) fixed the Bandari game and that is not true. We lost fairly due to mistakes I and Marvin (Nabwire) committed at the back," said Kamura.

"Fans now think that we fixed that match but that is not the case. Such allegations are career-threatening for any player."

The former Mathare player also appeared to blame the recent strike by players on the teams' below pat returns on the pitch.

"The week was surrounded by a lot of activities including the go-slow and that go-slow was not planned by the captain but the entire team."

As a result, Kamura says he has been excluded from the team that was to face Ulinzi Stars in Wednesday's league match on Wednesday