Uganda: IGG Asks Bobi Wine to Declare Armoured Vehicle

25 February 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Stephen Otage

Kampala — The Inspectorate of Government (IG) has given National Unity Platform president Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine, until March 31 to explain whether his recently acquired armoured vehicle is a donation or one of his assets.

Addressing journalists and editors during a breakfast meeting yesterday, Ms Annet Twine, the director of the Leadership Code at IG, said like all other leaders, Mr Kyagulanyi, who is a political party head and a Member of Parliament, is required under Section 10 of the Leadership Code Act, to declare all his wealth.

"He still has time to make a declaration. Under section 10 of the Leadership Code, when you receive a gift in the course of your duties, you have to declare it. We shall wait until he submits his declaration and see how he explains how he got it," she said, adding that if it is a donation, there is a provision for him to explain how he came to own and it can be verified.

Justice George Bamugemereire, the deputy IGG, said they are working closely with Parliament, to expedite the passing of the Leadership Code Tribunal Act Amendment Bill.

Justice Bamugemereire said they are seeking amendments to the Act to give the IGG powers to prosecute, investigate and handover of cases to the Leadership Code Tribunal for hearing.

Government efforts

He added that unlike the belief that government is doing little to curb corruption, the different efforts which government has put in place to fight graft, have started bearing fruit.

"Previously, accounting officers on Friday would go to Bank of Uganda and withdraw sacks of money to distribute to politicians for the weekend. But now with automation and when the Leadership Code Amendment Bill is passed, it will be very difficult for someone to be corrupt," he said.

Rev Fr Simon Lokodo, the Ethics minister who presided over the meeting, decried the delay by the President to appoint a substantive IGG, noting that the Deputy IGG's term of office also expires in six months' time.

Monitor hailed

He lauded Daily Monitor for exposing cases of corruption, which have sometimes come to his attention.

He said unlike public servants mandated to fight graft, Daily Monitor has been able to investigate cases of corruption to the root cause.

Yesterday, this newspaper reported how the importation of Bobi Wine's bullet proof vehicle and its subsequent registration, has made heads roll at Uganda Revenue Authority over why they had to allow its importation and clearing.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Italian Ambassador Killed in Attack in DR Congo
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzania Announces New Covid-19 Measures After WHO Warning
Many Killed In Attack on Borno State

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.