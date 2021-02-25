Kenya Bans Athletes From Competing in Kilimanjaro Marathon

25 February 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Athletics Kenya (AK) has barred its athletes from visiting Tanzania to compete at the 2021 Kilimanjaro marathon.

The event was set to take place on February 28 but AK, which is mandated to manage sports in the country has attributed its decisions to the Covid-19 outbreak in the country.

"This is to inform our athletes that due to the global outbreak and spread of Covid-19, Athletics Kenya will not be issuing authorization for athletes' participation at the 2021 Kilimanajro marathon to be held in Tanzania in February 28, 2021. We are urging athletes not to travel to Tanzania for the event. We apologize for any inconvenience caused," the statement reads in part.

AK's decision comes days after Tanzania was hit by prominent deaths owing to Covid-19 complications, including that of Zanzibar's vice-president Seif Sharif Hamad.

Tanzania President John Pombe Magufuli who claimed last year the country was Covid-19 free thanks to divine intervention, has now changed his stance, urging citizens to wear masks, pray for three days, and seek forgiveness from God'.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

