Kenyan Athlete Brigid Kosgei Nominated for Global Sports Award

25 February 2021
The East African (Nairobi)
By Bernard Rotich

World marathon record holder Brigid Kosgei has been nominated for the 2021 Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year Award.

The award, held annually, celebrates the world's greatest athletes and teams.

She will be up against Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands) -Cycling, Federica Brignone (Italy) - Skiing, Naomi Osaka (Japan) -Tennis, Wendie Renard (France) -Football and Breanna Stewart (USA) - Basketball.

The Kenyan athlete won the rescheduled London Marathon by over three minutes, having broken away from the pack 18 miles (29km) into the race.

Kosgei finished in a time of 2 hrs 18.58 mins. She has now won one of the classic Marathons in each of the last three years - 2018 Chicago, 2019 London and Chicago and 2020 London.

Kosgei said she is happy good things are coming her way and is looking forward to winning the award.

"This is a sign of good things this year despite the challenges we have gone through as athletes and I'm looking forward to winning the award," said Kosgei, on phone from her training base in Elgeyo Marakwet County in the Rift Valley.

Ugandan Joshua Cheptegei has been nominated in the men's category. Vivian Cheruiyot is the only Kenyan to have won the award in 2012.

Winners will be announced at a virtual event in May.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: East African

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Italian Ambassador Killed in Attack in DR Congo
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzania Announces New Covid-19 Measures After WHO Warning
Many Killed In Attack on Borno State

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.