Liberia: Rep. Kolubah Alarms

Montserrado County District #10 Representative Yekeh Kolubah has alarmed about high rate of crimes in his district. Representative Kolubah said crimes have increased in recent months in the district, terrifying residents.

The Montserrado County Lawmaker made the disclosure Tuesday in an interview with journalists at his District office in Old Road community.

He said his office has written plenary of the House of Representatives, seeking intervention of the Liberia National Police (LNP), but his letter has not been brought on the floor for discussions. According to the opposition lawmaker, the Office of the Speaker continues to deny and not recognize the people of District #10 who elected him to the National Legislature.

Representative Kolubah stressed that if Speaker Bhofal Chambers does not put his letter on the floor in plenary, he will become more radical than before. He then commended President George Manneh Weah for lighting streets of Monrovia, but noted communities are still in darkness.

Kolubah, a bitter critic of President Weah, said electrification of communities will go a long way in preventing criminal activities, which are currently posing severe threat to the people.