Liberia: NEC Grants CDC Appeal in Gbarpolu Electoral Dispute

25 February 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The Board of Commissioners of the National Elections Commission, (NEC) has granted the motion of an appeal filed by the Coalition for Democratic Change, CDC, through Senatorial Candidate, Alfred Koiwood in the 8 December 2020 Special Senatorial Elections in Gbarpolu County.

The BOC's ruling read by the Clerk of the Administrative Court, Fofee Sheriff also remanded the case for an investigation on the merits.

Clerk Sheriff reading the ruling on Wednesday, 24 February 2021 said the Board of Commissioners of NEC has therefore reversed the ruling of its Hearing Officer and has ordered the Hearing Officer to investigate violence in Gbarpolu and report to BOC.

However, Lawyers representing the respondent Independent Candidate Botoe Kanneh, led by Cllr. Merfee Kanneh and Complainant Alfred Koiwood's lawyers led by Edwin Barque have accepted the ruling and announced separate appeals to the Supreme Court of Liberia respectively.

The matter grew out case the Coalition for Democratic Change CDC, by and through Hon. Alfred Koiwood, Senatorial Candidate, Gbarpolu County, 2020 Special Senatorial Elections, petitioner versus Madam Botoe Kanneh, Senatorial Candidate, 2020 Special Senatorial Elections, Gbarpolu County, out of the action elections violence.

