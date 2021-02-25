Liberia: House Notifies NEC

The National Elections Commission, (NEC) has been served with a notification by the Honorable House of Representatives informing the Commission of a vacancy within the 54th National Legislature.

The notification of the House of Representatives dated 23 February 2021 informs the NEC that the vacancy was created as a result of the Election to the Liberian Senate of Bomi County district number one Representative, Edwin Melvin Snowe.

The Commission says the Communications from the House of Representatives signed by its Chief Clerk Mildred N. Sayon was received today Tuesday, 23 February 2021.

The NEC release quotes the letter from the House of Representatives as empowering the NEC to work out the necessary modalities and mechanisms for the holding of a by Election in Bomi County.

The National Elections Commission is mandated by the Liberian Constitution to therefore to conduct the Bomi County Representatives By-election within 90 days to fill the vacancy in the National Legislature.

Article 37 of the Liberian Constitution says, in the event of a vacancy in the legislature caused by death, resignation, expulsion or otherwise, the presiding officer shall within 30 days notify the NEC thereof. The NEC shall not later than 90 days thereafter cause a by-election to be held; provided where such vacancy occurs within 90 days prior to the holding of general elections, the filling of the vacancy shall await the holding of such elections.