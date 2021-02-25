South Africa: Post-School Education Ready to Receive First Time Entrants

Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister, Dr Blade Nzimande, says the Post-School Education and Training sector is ready to receive a new cohort of first-time entrants in all institutions of higher education and training in the country.

"As we head into a new academic year, it is important to remember that admissions' decisions are made by individual universities and colleges and that institutions have staggered registrations for continuing and new students," Nzimande said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Minister also announced that admissions decisions will be processed this week following the release of the matric results.

He noted that some continuing students have already commenced with the 2021 academic year, particularly in medicine and other health sciences, whilst others will be commencing between March and April 2021.

TVET colleges

On Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges, Nzimande said first-time enrolments will be offered to two qualification types, namely the National Certificates (Vocational) for those without matric, and the National N Diploma (made up of the N4, N5 and N6 certificates and work experience).

"Those students who need strengthening of their learning foundations can be enrolled in the Foundational Learning Programme (FLP) for one year, and then proceed into a qualification offered in our colleges. Applicants are also encouraged to check for placement opportunities at the college closest to them," the Minister advised.

A full list of colleges can be accessed on the homepage of the department's website: www.dhet.gov.za

Submit all required documents

The Minister also urged applicants to ensure that they submit all the required documentation for the processing of their applications, in order to avoid processing delays.

"Due to the limited spaces in universities and colleges, meeting the minimum requirements does not mean a space for everyone who applies. The department has therefore made available the Central Application Clearing House (CACH) for students who have applied for a space but were declined," Nzimande said.

CACH is a referral system. Sign up by sending an SMS with your name and ID number to 31629, visit cach.dhet.gov.za or e-mail CACH@dhet.gov.za (link sends e-mail).

CACH handles applications and not admissions as these are handled by individual institutions.

Second Chance Matric Programme

Meanwhile, Nzimande has encouraged matriculants who did not achieve their desired 2020 results to take advantage of support initiatives, including the Second Chance Matric Programme offered by the Department of Basic Education.

"Adults and out-of-school youth who want to improve their marks are also encouraged to register for examinations by 21 March 2021 for the May/June 2021 senior certificate examinations at Community Education and Training (CET) Colleges. A list of CET colleges is on the homepage of www.dhet.gov.za," the Minister said.

He also congratulated the class of 2020 on the outstanding achievement of a 76.2% pass rate.

"These results illustrates the resilience of the South African youth and our schooling system, despite the unprecedented challenges brought by COVID-19."