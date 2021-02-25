Nigeria: Lagos to Shut Down Third Mainland Bridge On Friday

25 February 2021
This Day (Lagos)

The Lagos State Government has announced that there would be a total closure of the Third Mainland Bridge from midnight Friday to midnight Saturday.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, who made this known in a statement issued in Lagos on Wednesday, said the bridge would be closed for 24 hours.

Oladeinde said the closure would enable contractors to move the equipment used during the rehabilitation process of the bridge completely to allow both the Oworonshoki and Adeniji bound lanes to open fully to traffic.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) quoted him as saying that the closure was necessary, having completed the replacement of the 12 expansion joints and to demobilise the superstructure of the bridge.

The commissioner, therefore, advised motorists from Ogudu, Alapere, and Gbagada to use Ikorodu Road, Jibowu, and Yaba as alternative routes.

"While Iyana Oworoshoki-bound traffic from Lagos-Island, Iddo, Oyingbo, Adekunle, and Yaba are enjoined to use Herbert Macaulay Way, Jibowu, and Ikorodu road as alternative routes," he said.

Oladeinde assured that Traffic Management Personnel would be deployed along the affected routes to minimise and address any traffic impediments during the closure.

He commended the people of Lagos for their cooperation during the prolonged repair works of the bridge, assuring that it was now safe for use by all and sundry.

NAN

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Italian Ambassador Killed in Attack in DR Congo
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzania Announces New Covid-19 Measures After WHO Warning
Many Killed In Attack on Borno State

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.