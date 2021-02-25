South Africa: Alleged Income Tax Fraudster Arrested

25 February 2021
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

An alleged tax evader, Neliswa Tantsi (49) was arrested on Wednesday, 24 February 2021 by the East London based Hawks' Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team for allegedly defrauding the South African Revenue Services (SARS).

It is alleged that between 2014 and 2015 Tantsi failed to declare her trading earnings to SARS. She made a misrepresentation and under-declared her profits but still claimed inflated Value Added Tax (VAT) resulting in the receiver of revenue losing approximately just over R1.5 million.

Tantsi appeared in the East London Commercial Crime Court on the same day following her arrest. The case has been postponed to 13 April 2021.

Copyright © 2021 South African Police Service. All rights reserved.

