Nigeria: Police Release Details of Attack On Abia Police Station

25 February 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

Gunmen on Tuesday killed two police officers during a deadly attack on a police station in Abia State.

The police have revealed the identity of two officers who lost their lives during a deadly attack on Tuesday on a police station in Abia State, Nigeria's South-east.

The victims are Vincent Gonze, an assistant superintendent of police, and Emmanuel Okoronkwo, a sergeant, according to a statement issued on Wednesday by the police spokesperson, Frank Mba, at the force headquarters, Abuja.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the gunmen razed a part of the Abayi station, burnt down police operational vehicles, and stole weapons.

Mr Mba, a commissioner of police, said the police were able to kill four of the gunmen and also recovered some arms and ammunition.

He said the gunmen, about 200, were armed with AK47 rifles and machetes, including petrol bombs and other explosives.

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has commiserated with the family and friends of the deceased officers, he said.

The spokesperson said the police have begun investigations into the attack, and that perpetrators would be prosecuted in due course.

He called on proprietors of medical facilities in and around Abia to report to the nearest police station any person found seeking medical treatment as a result of bullet wounds and other related injuries.

This is the second time, in less than a month, that police stations in Abia State have been attacked.

Some gunmen on February 1 attacked Umuoba Police Station in Isiala Ngwa North Local Government Area of the state and killed a police inspector.

The gunmen razed the station, burnt down police operational vehicles, and carted away arms and ammunition.

Several Nigerian states have been grappling with security challenges, including kidnapping and other crimes.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

