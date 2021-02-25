Nigeria: Makinde Approves Public Holiday for Hijrah

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has approved Hijrah, which signifies the commencement of Islamic New Year, as an annual public holiday for workers in the state.

The decision was in response to numerous demands by the Muslim community in Oyo State that the first day of the Islamic calendar be declared a public holiday.

The Aare Musulumi of Yorubaland, Edo and Delta States, Alhaji Makanjuola Akinola, who spoke at this year's Mawlud Nabbiyy held at the Government House Remembrance Arcade, Agodi, Ibadan, the state capital, insisted that it is the right of the Muslims in the state to enjoy what their Christian counterpart are enjoying during New Year.

The governor who explained why the holiday was not observed last year said since it was the demand of the Muslim community, it must be observed annually in the state.