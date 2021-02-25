Nigeria: Makinde Approves Public Holiday for Hijrah

25 February 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Jeremiah Oke

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has approved Hijrah, which signifies the commencement of Islamic New Year, as an annual public holiday for workers in the state.

The decision was in response to numerous demands by the Muslim community in Oyo State that the first day of the Islamic calendar be declared a public holiday.

The Aare Musulumi of Yorubaland, Edo and Delta States, Alhaji Makanjuola Akinola, who spoke at this year's Mawlud Nabbiyy held at the Government House Remembrance Arcade, Agodi, Ibadan, the state capital, insisted that it is the right of the Muslims in the state to enjoy what their Christian counterpart are enjoying during New Year.

The governor who explained why the holiday was not observed last year said since it was the demand of the Muslim community, it must be observed annually in the state.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Italian Ambassador Killed in Attack in DR Congo
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzania Announces New Covid-19 Measures After WHO Warning
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.