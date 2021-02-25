Nigeria: Edo Shuts Illegal Cattle Markets

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki has ordered the immediate closure of all illegal cattle markets across the state following a recent clash between youths of Ogheghe and youths of Hausa communities in Ikpoba Okha local government of the state.

Obaseki gave the order in Benin City on Wednesday evening during a meeting with members of Arewa Community, security agencies and members of Ogheghe Community in Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area of the state, following the recent clash in the area.

He said his administration has realized that there are still illegal cattle markets operating across local governments in the state.

According to him, the illegal grazing may have been responsible for the clash witnessed recently in Ogheghe Community.

"All illegal cattle markets in Edo state must be closed .Local governments are to submit all approved legal cattle markets and Landlords are warned never to allow their premises to be used for sales of cattle unless such premises have been approved. If not, the affected cattles will be confiscated."

Obaseki expressed worry that the peace mechanism put in place some years ago by his administration was not working as expected and ordered that the Peace Committee be reconstituted and names of members submitted to his office before 1st of March 2021.

"The Peace Committee (comprising Arewa Community, Local governments and traditional institutions in the local government) set up two years ago are not working effectively as they should.

He however commended the security agencies for their efforts in restoring peace to the area.

The Commissioner of Police, Philip Ogbadu, urged the community to live in peace.

He however advised them to report any strange faces in the area to the nearest police station.

The leader of the Arewa Community, Alhaji Badamasi Saleh and the Enogie of Ogheghe, HRH Ogbonmwan Michael,commended the governor for his prompt response in restoring peace in the area.