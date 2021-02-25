Somalia: PM Roble Last Minute Efforts to Sway Opposition Out of Friday Demos

25 February 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble is expected to meet opposition leaders after concerted efforts to convince the opposition ahead of the planned anti-government protest by the opposition on Friday.

Roble is set to meet some members of the Council of Presidential Candidates which consists of 14 presidential aspirants including two former head of states Sheikh Sharif and Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and former Prime Prime Minister Hassan Ali Kheire.

Sources confirmed to Radio Dalsan leaders of Galmudug, HirShabelle and MPs organised the meeting to help find a solution to the current political stalemate.

Among the opposition leaders expected to meet the Prime Minister are CPC chairman Sheikh Sharif, Hassan Sheikh Mohamed and Abdirahman Abdishakur.

Somalia was scheduled to hold parliamentary elections last year but missed the deadline due to the implementation September 17 electoral agreement between the federal government and the regional state leaders.

Somalia's opposition candidates have in the past accused incumbent President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo of failing to implement the 17 September.

The opposition leaders on Wednesday reiterated their intention to hold a planned anti-government rally demonstration on Friday despite the government ban on public gathering.

