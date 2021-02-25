Somalia Records 105 New Covid-19 Cases

Somalia has reported 105 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 6,549. The new cases are from the Benadir region, Jubaland, Puntland, Southwest, HirShabelle and Galmudug.

Two patients recovered from the virus bringing the total of recoveries to 3,783. The Ministry of Health has announced two more deaths from the virus. The country's death toll now stands at 218.

Somalia banned public gatherings after a spike in coronavirus cases and deaths in recent weeks. The horn of the African nation also closed all schools and universities for two weeks after the resurgence of the respiratory disease.