South Africa: Transnet Employees Nabbed for Copper Theft Worth Approximately R1,9 Million

24 February 2021
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Four suspects aged between 32 and 37 are expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court for theft of copper worth approximately R1.9 million on Friday, 26 February 2021.

The recent arrests on copper theft allegations emanated from those effected last week in Akasia and Hercules where five suspects were apprehended and since appeared in court.

Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation in Pretoria conducted an intelligence driven operation that resulted in the arrests of the four men at Transnet Infrastructure Freight Rail Koedoespoort Depot in Pretoria.

Major General Ebrahim Kadwa, the Provincial Head, commended and applauded the investigation team for a swift response in ensuring that the suspects are brought to book. "We are going to clamp down on those contributing to the high-end of the non-ferrous metals and essential infrastructure illicit value chain in our country".

