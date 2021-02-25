South Africa: Over 41,000 Health Care Workers Inoculated

The Department of Health says 41 809 health care workers have been vaccinated against COVID-19 under the Sisonke Protocol.

South Africa kick-started its first phase of the vaccination rollout programme using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine earlier in February. Government has secured 500 000 doses to vaccinate health workers.

Meanwhile, a total of 1862 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in South Africa. The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 1 507 448.

The cumulative total of tests conducted to date is 8 967 460 with 34 510 new tests recorded since the last report.

"Regrettably, we report a further 110 COVID-19 related deaths. This brings the total to 49 523 deaths. We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased patients," said Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.

The North West and Limpopo recorded zero deaths, while the Eastern Cape reported 5, Free State 61, Gauteng 12, KwaZulu Natal 7, Mpumalanga 7, Northern Cape 1 and Western Cape 17.

The recoveries now stand at 1 422 622, representing a recovery rate of 94%.