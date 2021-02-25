South Africa: Durban Drug Dealer Arrested

press release

Drugs dealing has been of great concern in the province and the police are working tirelessly to remove drug dealers from the community. Drug dealers are known to use vulnerable people to sell drugs.

Last night members of the Provincial Drug and Firearm Unit conducted an operation in the Durban Central area resulting in the arrest of a man for possession of drugs.

Police acted on information of a man who was selling drugs at Albert Park in Durban. The said man was identified as one of the suppliers of heroin in the Albert Park area. A sting operation was conducted after observation which led to the arrest of the suspect. The suspect was found in possession of 506 capsules of heroin, 36 pieces of rock cocaine and 3,4 grams plastic packets containing heroin. The estimated street value of the drugs is R19 000.The suspect was detained at the Durban Central police station. The suspect is expected to appear today at the Durban Magistrate's Court for dealing and possession of drugs.

The Acting KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Major General Thulani Gonya commended the police officers for the arrest and recovery of drugs. "We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that the drug dealers are removed from our society" he said.