South Africa: Public Urged to Help Locate Missing Woman

25 February 2021
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The public is urged to help police in locating Agreement Tumelo Molapo, aged 23 from Nkaning in Bushbuckridge who went missing on Monday, 22 February 2021.

Reports received by police indicate that Molapo was at Bushbuckridge shopping complex, running some errands with her aunt on the day of her disappearance. She then informed her aunt that she was going to see a friend who reportedly called her and requested that they meet. Molapo has not been seen since then. The matter was then brought to the attention of police who opened a missing person's file. Molapo's friend, who is said to have made arrangements earlier to meet up with her, also denied having seen her, let alone knowing anything concerning her whereabouts.

It is further reported that Molapo was wearing a blue jean and blue T-shirt with sandals on the day that she disappeared.

Anyone with information that can assist in finding her, can contact Detective Warrant Officer Nicol Setwane at 072 906 8621 or contact the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111. Alternatively, the public can also send information via My SAPS App which can be downloaded to any smartphone. All information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous.

Read the original article on SAPS.

