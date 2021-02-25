Liberia: House Launches Inquiry Over Delay of Gbarnga-Konia Road Construction Project

Capitol Hill, Monrovia — Plenary of the House of Representative has mandated its Committee on Public Works to launch an inquiry into the abrupt standstill of the Gbarnga-Konia highway project.

Plenary's decision was based on a communication jointly written by several lawmakers of Lofa County calling for the House's intervention over the delay in the road construction project.

"... It can be recalled that the implementation of the above named project commenced barely three years ago; but abruptly came to a standstill more than six months now without any explanation or cause given by authorities of the Public Works Ministry. We are therefore left with no alternative but to seek the intervention of Plenary."

Following the reading of the communication written by Representatives Francis Sakila Nyumalin, Sr. (District #1) Julie Fatorma Wiah (District #2) and Cllr. Beyan D. Haword (District #5) on Tuesday, Plenary mandated its Committee on Public Works to take siege of the communication and report within a week.

Plenary's decision was in line with a motion filed by Rep. Ivar Jones of Margibi County District #2, calling for the Minister of Public Works and principal deputies to appear before the Committee give reasons for the abrupt stalling of the road construction.

The Gbarnga-Konia highway project is phase one of the multi-million dollar Gbarnga-Mendikorma which was negotiated by the Ellen Johson Sirleaf's administration in 2017. Construction work began in 2018 under the George Weah's administration.