Liberia: House Launches Inquiry Over Delay of Gbarnga-Konia Road Construction Project

25 February 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Lennart Dodoo

Capitol Hill, Monrovia — Plenary of the House of Representative has mandated its Committee on Public Works to launch an inquiry into the abrupt standstill of the Gbarnga-Konia highway project.

Plenary's decision was based on a communication jointly written by several lawmakers of Lofa County calling for the House's intervention over the delay in the road construction project.

"... It can be recalled that the implementation of the above named project commenced barely three years ago; but abruptly came to a standstill more than six months now without any explanation or cause given by authorities of the Public Works Ministry. We are therefore left with no alternative but to seek the intervention of Plenary."

Following the reading of the communication written by Representatives Francis Sakila Nyumalin, Sr. (District #1) Julie Fatorma Wiah (District #2) and Cllr. Beyan D. Haword (District #5) on Tuesday, Plenary mandated its Committee on Public Works to take siege of the communication and report within a week.

Plenary's decision was in line with a motion filed by Rep. Ivar Jones of Margibi County District #2, calling for the Minister of Public Works and principal deputies to appear before the Committee give reasons for the abrupt stalling of the road construction.

The Gbarnga-Konia highway project is phase one of the multi-million dollar Gbarnga-Mendikorma which was negotiated by the Ellen Johson Sirleaf's administration in 2017. Construction work began in 2018 under the George Weah's administration.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Italian Ambassador Killed in Attack in DR Congo
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzania Announces New Covid-19 Measures After WHO Warning
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.