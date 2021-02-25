Liberia Embassy in Washington to Host Business and Investment Forum

25 February 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Press Release

Washington D.c. — The Embassy of Liberia in Washington D.C. in collaboration with the Consulate General in New York and Honorary Consulates in Atlanta and Minnesota will on June 30, 2021 host The Liberia Business and Investment forum. This annual event was inaugurated in 2019 but could not be held in 2020 due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Liberia's Ambassador accredited to the United States of America, His Excellency George S.W. Patten Sr, the Forum will this year bring together speakers and experts in the fields of Agriculture, Health and Tourism. The Forum will be held virtually by way of Zoom.

In a release signed by the Minister Counselor for Press and Public Affairs at the Embassy in Washington DC. Al-Jerome Anastas Chede Sr, Ambassador Patten explained that the purpose of the Liberian Business and Investment Forum is to attract United States and direct foreign investments to Liberia as well as stimulate private public and private government partnerships.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Italian Ambassador Killed in Attack in DR Congo
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzania Announces New Covid-19 Measures After WHO Warning
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.