Liberia Embassy in Washington to Host Business and Investment Forum

Washington D.c. — The Embassy of Liberia in Washington D.C. in collaboration with the Consulate General in New York and Honorary Consulates in Atlanta and Minnesota will on June 30, 2021 host The Liberia Business and Investment forum. This annual event was inaugurated in 2019 but could not be held in 2020 due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Liberia's Ambassador accredited to the United States of America, His Excellency George S.W. Patten Sr, the Forum will this year bring together speakers and experts in the fields of Agriculture, Health and Tourism. The Forum will be held virtually by way of Zoom.

In a release signed by the Minister Counselor for Press and Public Affairs at the Embassy in Washington DC. Al-Jerome Anastas Chede Sr, Ambassador Patten explained that the purpose of the Liberian Business and Investment Forum is to attract United States and direct foreign investments to Liberia as well as stimulate private public and private government partnerships.