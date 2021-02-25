Africa: Ex-Foreign Minister Augustine Ngafuan Presents Letters of Credence As New County Manager of African Development Bank Group in Uganda

Kampala — The African Development Bank Group's new country manager in Uganda, Mr. Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan, formally presented his letters of accreditation to Ugandan Foreign Minister Sam Kutesa in Kampala on 19 February 2021.

Welcoming Mr. Ngafuan to Uganda at the foreign ministry in Kampala, Mr. Kutesa expressed optimism that the new country manager's appointment would further strengthen the good relations between Uganda and the African Development Bank, which had been built over the years.

The minister said the Ugandan government was highly appreciative of the African Development Bank's support for projects in Uganda, especially those in infrastructure. He especially commended the support that the Bank had provided for road projects. He said his government placed a particularly high premium on the Kampala-Malaba Meter Gauge Railway Project and looked forward to the Bank's support for it.

Ngafuan expressed African Development Bank President Akinwumi A. Adesina's personal commitment to strengthening the Bank's cooperation with Uganda. He said the Bank considered Uganda a significant partner and was currently funding a portfolio comprising twenty-four projects worth approximately USD 1.87 billion. He explained that the majority of these were public sector projects, with nineteen operations amounting to USD 1.58 billion. He said the remaining five operations were private sector projects valued at USD 268.9 million. The transport sector, he added, comprised 62% of the Bank's current total portfolio in Uganda.