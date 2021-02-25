Liberia: Margibi County Legislative Caucus, Citizens Want Drug Abuse Become Nonbailable Offense

25 February 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Gerald C. Koinyeneh

Monrovia — Citizens of Margibi County through their Legislative Caucus are calling for a review of the existing drug law of Liberia to make drug abuse a nonbailable offense.

The law is currently under review by the 54th Legislature for possible amendment. The review comes at a time of an increasing wave of illegal drug use, mostly among young people across the country.

Kakata, a major commercial hub and capital city of Margibi is one of the most affected areas with dozens of substance abusers, predominantly young people, known as zogoes crowding the streets. These young people usually target peaceful residents and commuters, snatching away their cellphones, handbags and whatever they can get away with.

