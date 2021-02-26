Nigeria On the Brink of Collapse, Catholic Bishops Warn

"The very survival of the nation is at stake. The nation is falling apart," the Catholic bishops said.

Nigeria is on the "brink of a looming collapse" and all her citizens must work to avert a tragedy, Catholic bishops said Thursday in a statement.

The clerics were reacting to the worsening insecurity and violence across the country.

"The very survival of the nation is at stake. The nation is falling apart. Serious insecurity, clearly evident in widespread loss of lives and property, for long unaddressed, has left the sad and dangerous impression that those who have assumed the duty and authority to secure the nation are either unable - or worse still, unwilling - to take up the responsibilities of their office. Time is running out and the situation needs to improve," the clerics said in a statement by the president and secretary of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Nigeria, Augustine Akubeze and Camillus Raymond Umoh.

Details later...