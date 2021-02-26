Zimbabwe: Sulu Meets Muridzo in 'Fast Lane' Tonight

CONCERT-STARVED fans of Dendera and Afro-fusion music will get some reprieve tonight when Sulumani Chimbetu and Andy Muridzo perform in a virtual show hosted by Gateway Stream Music.

The show, which is on the pay Per View platform, was postponed last week after the organisers saw it fit to give music fans time to mourn Soul Jah Love.

The gig, dubbed "The Fast Lane", will be streamed live by Gateway Stream Music (GSM), with each musician expected to play hits from their respective collections. The show can be viewed for charging US$1 or equivalent.

In an interview, GSM corporate communication and innovations manager Pride Khumbula said eveything was in place.

Khumbula said the show was pre-recorded, hence they have checked on all technicalities and were happy to streamline.

"We postponed last week's show because we wanted to respect the funeral of Soul Jah Love as most fans were mourning. It is now all systems go and we are happy how artistes are appreciating the PPV platform.

"This is our third (PPV) virtual show under the theme 'The Fast Lane' and will run for two hours. The show was originally slated for last Friday."

Khumbula said instead, they hosted a free commemoration compilation of the late artiste's songs and interviews dubbed "Soul Jah Love Tribute Medley".

Sulumani said fans should expect a well-polished act.

"I am ready and fans can expect one or two songs from my latest album," he said. "Currently, we are concentrating on pushing the new album and working on more videos. We will disclose more when the time is right."

Andy Muridzo said nothing had changed on performing virtually and besides, it was not the first time he has squared off with Sulu.

"Tonight's show aims to highlight the importance of the arts and entertainment sector in Zimbabwe, regardless of the current Covid-19 restrictions. Fans should expect the usual energetic performances."

Asked how he has been surviving the lockdown, the "Dherira" hit maker said it has not been an easy road, but was trying to survive through performing on virtual platforms.

"Since last year when the Covid-19 pandemic started, as musicians, it has been a difficult for us as most of us used to rely on gate takings and shows," said Muridzo. "Now, with the new norm, performing with no audience and at the same time via virtual platform, we have managed to adapt and appreciate the new system.

"It is also a good opportunity for us to venture into other line of duty while waiting for things to be normal, but music is my life, I will not quit."