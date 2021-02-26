Rwanda: Amavubi Coach to Be Named Today

The Ministry of Sports, in collaboration with local football governing body (Ferwafa), will announce a new head coach of the national football team on Friday, February 26.

Aurore Mimosa Munyangaju, the Minister of Sports, revealed the development during a live interview with Rwanda Broadcasting Agency on Wednesday night.

"We will announce the new head coach this week, (probably) not later than Friday," she said.

It is understood that Vincent Mashami, who guided Rwanda to quarter-finals of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) last month, will keep the job.

Weekend Sport has learned that authorities in charge held numerous meetings to discuss about the vacant position after Mashami's contract ran out on February 11. It was agreed that he stay on and get on a one-year contract, extending his tenure since August 2018.

After his re-appointment, Mashami will have about 20 days to prepare for Amavubi's match against Mozambique in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers on March 22 in Kigali, before traveling to Cameroon for their final Group F qualifier on March 30.

With two match rounds left, Amavubi are yet to score a goal and have conceded three times in four games.

Rwanda is bottom of the group with two points, two behind second-placed Cape Verde and Mozambique who have four points apiece, while giants Cameroon top the table with 10 points.

Cameroon will host the rescheduled AFCON 2021 finals tournament in January 2022.