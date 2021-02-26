Tanzania: We Value Media Freedom - Magufuli

26 February 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

PRESIDENT John Magufuli yesterday assured the public that the government will continue to cherish press freedom by working hard in strengthening rights and responsibilities of the media in the country.

He said there has been an increase in the number of media outlets that have been registered in the country, a move that cements the government's commitment in working closely with members of the press.

The President made the remarks during an event to inaugurate the Jitegemee House that hosts studios for Africa Media Group (AMG) that airs Channel Ten, Channel Ten Plus, Magic FM and Classic FM.

"Statistics show that the number of radio stations has increased to 193 in February 2021 from 106 of the year 2015, where there were also 25 Television stations," he said.

According to him, the government has also registered 23 online radio and 400 Online TVs, where in 2015 there were none of them.

Moreover, the government has also issued licenses to 247 daily, weekly and monthly newspapers and other publications. "

Tanzania is placed among countries with a large number of media globally, we need vibrant media outlets, but patriotism should be ahead of everything," he said.

Going forward, he reminded members of the media to observe patriotism on their reporting, and that all the printed information must be correct.

In this case, the Head of State instructed all ministries and government institutions to keep cooperating with the media for them to get proper and required information on various activities.

"There are some ministries that have a tendency of holding information, even those that are to be shared to the public, I'm warning them to change their ways, let the public be informed," he said.

The just launched Jitegemee building has been renovated at a cost of 700m/- against the estimation of 2bn/-.

President Magufuli was in the second day of his three day tour in Dar es Salaam where apart from launching the Jitegemee house, he also laid a foundation stone for the construction of Kisutu market.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Italian Ambassador Killed in Attack in DR Congo
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Nigerian Music Stars P-Square Loses Dad

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.