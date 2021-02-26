Mozambique Gets First Batch of Covid-19 Vaccines From China

25 February 2021
The East African (Nairobi)
By Arnaldo Vieira

Mozambique received 200,000 doses of Covid-19 inoculations from China on Wednesday, but the country is yet to disclose its vaccination plan.

The Sinopharm vaccines were the first batch of doses the country got and were a donation from the Chinese government.

"The vaccine has to be seen as a complementary measure to prevent and fight Covid-19," Prime Minister Carlos Agostinho do Rosário said on Wednesday when he received the doses.

He said the ministry of health would publish the vaccination plan in due time.

Chinese Ambassador to Mozambique Mr Wang Hejun said the vaccines are the new hope to win against the novel coronavirus.

The southern African country has recorded 56,920 coronavirus cases and 608 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Mozambique has a population of 28 million people spread in eleven provinces and is one of the poorest nations in the world, with a majority living on less than $ 1 a day. It ranks 180th on the UN Human Development Index out of 188 countries.

