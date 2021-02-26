Ethiopia: Govt Expresses Grave Concern Over Politically Motivated Misinformation About Tigray

Addis Ababa — The Government of Ethiopia has expressed its grave concern over the unsubstantiated and politically motivated misinformation about the situation in Tigray that is being extensively shared by several actors.

According to a statement of the Office of the Prime Minister, a call for much needed assistance to the people of Tigray needs to be extricated from other political motivations and partisan support whose sole purpose is aimed at undermining the sovereign powers and responsibilities of the government.

Unlike the prevailing and inaccurate narrative that purport vast parts of the region are inaccessible, the Federal Government in partnership with international and local organizations has made significant progress in delivering humanitarian assistance to care for citizens in Tigray.

"As of today, 3.1 million people have benefited from the humanitarian aid distributed in 34 woredas/districts, out of 36 in the region. The government's contribution to humanitarian assistance is maintained at 70 percent while international partner's share of assistance is 30 percent," the statement said.

Therefore, the 3.l million supported to date, also include beneficiaries identified as food insecure prior to the rule of law operations and that were under the Productive Safety Net Program, it elaborated.

"As a sovereign country, while we welcome the concerns and tangible contributions of our international partners for a much-needed humanitarian support, coordination of humanitarian assistance remains the mandate of the Federal Government, facilitated by the Ministry of Peace," the statement stressed.

Regarding media accessibility, access has been granted to international journalists from 7 international media agencies, including AFP, Al Jazeera, New York Times, France 24, Reuters, BBC, and Financial Times, it was learned.

The Office of the Prime Minister stated that the Government of Ethiopia is cognizant of the overt and covert misinformation campaigns that have been launched against it in relation to the rule of law operations undertaken.

"The criminal clique's well financed networks abroad continue to employ the use of digital media and other means, to portray an exaggerated or misleading account of events unfolding on the ground."

The office further pointed out that the government of Ethiopia takes seriously allegations of human rights violations and has set up mechanisms to investigate and bring to justice perpetrators of alleged human rights violations committed, including sexual violations.

Perpetrators and those who harbour criminals will not escape justice and will be tried in the court of law. And this includes crimes committed by more than 10,000 criminals that were imprisoned in the region and set loose by the fugitive criminal clique.

The statement finally said the government strongly wishes to reiterate its commitment to ensure the safety and wellbeing of its citizens in Tigray and advised all actors to be aware of the misinformation campaign launched against it by those with hidden political motives.