Ethiopia: Why the UN Must Urgently Intervene in Tigray Conflict

opinion

In a recent interview, Rwanda's President Paul Kagame argued that US President Joe Biden's new administration and the United Nations Security Council should take the lead in addressing the violence and deprivation in Ethiopia's Tigray region.

Kagame described the situation there as worrying, and said the death toll was too high for the conflict to be left only to Ethiopia or the African Union to manage. As the president of a country that is dealing with the consequences of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, Kagame speaks with considerable authority here and deserves to be heard.

There are five reasons why immediate action by the Security Council regarding Tigray is necessary.

First, the likely presence of Eritrean armed forces in Tigray makes the war a civil and international conflict, hence within the UN's remit.

Locust infestation

The troops have been implicated in killings and in the forcible return of Eritrean refugees, including through the burning of the Shimelba and Hitsats refugee camps. Some 15,000-20,000 refugees are missing, according to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

Second, the region now faces a possible famine with 2.3 million people in need of emergency aid. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reports that 4.5 million people -- 67 per cent of the region's population -- need assistance. Ethiopian federal forces are said to be obstructing access to aid and clean water with reports of the deliberate destruction of UN food stores and markets.

Third, with up to two million people now internally displaced, Tigray poses a significant burden on the world's humanitarian resources at a time when the need for them in East Africa has never been higher, owing to Covid-19, locust infestation and food insecurity. Addis Ababa's apparent unwillingness to allow the international community to provide rapid, unconditional, unfettered and sustained humanitarian access has worsened a dire situation.

Fourth, reports of the UN and other organizations in Tigray point to possible grave breaches of the Geneva Conventions and other aspects of international humanitarian law that prohibit starvation of civilians and collective punishment. There are reports of what may constitute State-led ethnic cleansing, genocide and a "high number of alleged rapes".

Border disputes

Fifth, Ethiopia is so consumed by the fighting it is no longer a source of regional stability. Security tensions and border disputes are mushrooming -- between Ethiopia and Sudan and Kenya, and Somalia -- with an election-related crisis in Somalia and talks over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam increasing the risk of proxy wars. The fragile political transition in Sudan also may be destabilised.

Worse, the withdrawal of Ethiopia from peacekeeping missions in Somalia, South Sudan and Sudan seems almost certain to increase instability. In particular, its pullout from AU's Amisom, in Somalia, could create an opening for the al-Qaeda-linked Al Shabaab to stage a comeback in that country.

When a state fails to prevent or alleviate atrocities within its territory (such as genocide, crimes against humanity, or war crimes), or if the state itself is the primary perpetrator of such acts, the UN must not stand idly by.

After all, only the UNSC can successfully challenge a government's deliberate obstruction of humanitarian aid. It should immediately adopt a resolution aimed at alleviating the suffering in the region through determined international action, and at convincing Addis to restore peace there.