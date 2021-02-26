Ethiopia: Why the UN Must Urgently Intervene in Tigray Conflict

Marc Veraart/Flickr
Axum in Ethiopia
19 February 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
opinion By Mehari Taddele Maru

In a recent interview, Rwanda's President Paul Kagame argued that US President Joe Biden's new administration and the United Nations Security Council should take the lead in addressing the violence and deprivation in Ethiopia's Tigray region.

Kagame described the situation there as worrying, and said the death toll was too high for the conflict to be left only to Ethiopia or the African Union to manage. As the president of a country that is dealing with the consequences of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, Kagame speaks with considerable authority here and deserves to be heard.

There are five reasons why immediate action by the Security Council regarding Tigray is necessary.

First, the likely presence of Eritrean armed forces in Tigray makes the war a civil and international conflict, hence within the UN's remit.

Locust infestation

The troops have been implicated in killings and in the forcible return of Eritrean refugees, including through the burning of the Shimelba and Hitsats refugee camps. Some 15,000-20,000 refugees are missing, according to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

Second, the region now faces a possible famine with 2.3 million people in need of emergency aid. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reports that 4.5 million people -- 67 per cent of the region's population -- need assistance. Ethiopian federal forces are said to be obstructing access to aid and clean water with reports of the deliberate destruction of UN food stores and markets.

Third, with up to two million people now internally displaced, Tigray poses a significant burden on the world's humanitarian resources at a time when the need for them in East Africa has never been higher, owing to Covid-19, locust infestation and food insecurity. Addis Ababa's apparent unwillingness to allow the international community to provide rapid, unconditional, unfettered and sustained humanitarian access has worsened a dire situation.

Fourth, reports of the UN and other organizations in Tigray point to possible grave breaches of the Geneva Conventions and other aspects of international humanitarian law that prohibit starvation of civilians and collective punishment. There are reports of what may constitute State-led ethnic cleansing, genocide and a "high number of alleged rapes".

Border disputes

Fifth, Ethiopia is so consumed by the fighting it is no longer a source of regional stability. Security tensions and border disputes are mushrooming -- between Ethiopia and Sudan and Kenya, and Somalia -- with an election-related crisis in Somalia and talks over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam increasing the risk of proxy wars. The fragile political transition in Sudan also may be destabilised.

Worse, the withdrawal of Ethiopia from peacekeeping missions in Somalia, South Sudan and Sudan seems almost certain to increase instability. In particular, its pullout from AU's Amisom, in Somalia, could create an opening for the al-Qaeda-linked Al Shabaab to stage a comeback in that country.

When a state fails to prevent or alleviate atrocities within its territory (such as genocide, crimes against humanity, or war crimes), or if the state itself is the primary perpetrator of such acts, the UN must not stand idly by.

After all, only the UNSC can successfully challenge a government's deliberate obstruction of humanitarian aid. It should immediately adopt a resolution aimed at alleviating the suffering in the region through determined international action, and at convincing Addis to restore peace there.

Read the original article on Nation.

More on This
Eritrean Troops Killed Hundreds in Tigray Town of Axum - Amnesty
Rights Group Reports Massacre of Civilians in Ethiopian Conflict
Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Italian Ambassador Killed in Attack in DR Congo
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Nigerian Music Stars P-Square Loses Dad

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.