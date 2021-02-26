Kenya: Wanyama's Club Coach Resigns

25 February 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Nahashon Musungu

Thierry Henry has resigned as coach of Montreal in Major League Soccer (MLS) after one season on Thursday, citing family reasons.

The 43-year-old former World Cup champion with France became Montreal's coach in November 2019.

His team had eight wins, 13 losses, and two draws in the pandemic-shortened season, finishing in ninth place in the Eastern Conference.

Montreal lost to New England 2-1 in the postseason play-in round, its first playoff appearance since 2016.

Henry said he is returning to London to see his children.

But he has been linked with a move to English Championship side Bournemouth.

Henry, who's previously also coached French side Monaco, signed Wanyama at Montreal in March.

And in a recent interview on Radull Live, Wanyama described Henry as a tough manager 'who understands the game' and improves his players' personality.

