Nigeria: Bandits Attack Zamfara School, Kidnap Many Female Students - Report

John Phelan/Wikimedia Commons
Blackboard and chalk eraser in classroom.
26 February 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Kabir Yusuf

Zamfara in Northwest Nigeria is one of the states most affected by bandits' attacks.

Armed bandits have attacked a girls secondary school in Zamfara State, kidnapping many female students, the BBC is reporting.

The attack reportedly occurred at the Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe in Talata Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara State Friday morning.

A teacher in the school confirmed the attack to BBC Hausa with the number of kidnapped students said to be close to 300.

PREMIUM TIMES will provide more details of the incident in subsequent reports. The state government and the police were yet to speak on the incident at the time of this report.

Zamfara in Northwest Nigeria is one of the states most affected by bandits' attacks. The attacks have continued despite negotiations initiated by the state government with the bandits.

The latest attack on the Zamara school occurs about two weeks after over 20 students were abducted by armed bandits from a school in Niger State. The students in Niger were yet to be released at the time of this report.

Details later...

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments
Nigerian Music Stars P-Square Loses Dad
Italian Ambassador Killed in Attack in DR Congo
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.