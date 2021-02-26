Tanzania: Construction of Uganda-Tanzania Crude Oil Pipeline to Start in March

25 February 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Alex Nelson Malanga

Dar es Salaam — The construction of the $3.5 billion East African Crude Oil Pipeline (Eacop) is scheduled to start next month, it was revealed yesterday.

Briefing journalists yesterday about his recent five-day official visit to France, Foreign Affairs minister Palamagamba Kabudi said Total Oil Company director for Africa Division Nicolas Terraz assured him that actual construction of the project would start in the second week of March.

"While in France I held talks with Total director who assured me that all is set for the construction of the pipeline to kick off in the second week of next month," Prof Kabudi told a press conference.

In September last year, President of Uganda, Yoweri Museveni, and his Tanzanian counterpart, John Magufuli, agreed to hasten the implementation of the Eacop project in a bilateral meeting held in Chato District in Geita.

This was a follow-up meeting after Uganda signed the Host Government Agreement (HGA) with Total on the multibillion dollar Eacop Project.

The two leaders urged officials from both countries to expedite the harmonisation of pending issues and fast-track the remaining agreements including the Tanzanian HGA to fasten the implementation of the project.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments
Nigerian Music Stars P-Square Loses Dad
Italian Ambassador Killed in Attack in DR Congo
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.