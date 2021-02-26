Tanzania: Bashungwa to Grace 2021 Kili Marathon

MINISTER for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Innocent Bashungwa is expected to grace the 19th edition of Kilimanjaro Marathon, which will be staged on Sunday in Moshi.

According to the race organisers, Minister Bashungwa had confirmed his invitation as well as participation in the race.

He will be accompanied by other dignitaries from regional level alongside Athletics Tanzania (AT) and Kilimanjaro Amateur Athletics Association (KAAA) and other stakeholders.

Kilimanjaro Marathon is organised by Kilimanjaro Marathon Company and coordinated by Executive Solutions Limited.

This will be the first time for the Minister Bashungwa to grace the famous race since he was appointed in the office as Minister in charge for Sports.

The race organisers unveiled that all is set for the Sunday's race as preparations have been finalised. Participants from Dar es Salaam and Arusha have already collected their numbers ahead of the race.

The exercise is expected to take place in Moshi at Keys Hotel today from 12pm-5pm and tomorrow from 10am-8pm as well as Saturday from 9am-5pm.