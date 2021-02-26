Tanzania: Yanga Striker Promises to Rediscover His Scoring Touch

YANGA'S Waziri Junior has said in this second round of the league he will make sure he fights very hard and cooperates well so that he can bring success to his team.

"Everything is possible, just waiting for my turn to play. In the first round we have shown co-operation and that's why our team is leading the premier league," Junior said.

The former Mbao FC, Toto African and Biashara united striker said it was now important to know what Yanga wanted. He said he will make sure he does well in the second round whenever he gets a chance.

"Many teams wanted me in the small transfer window but coach Kaze told me there is something he sees in me so I should stay in Yanga," Junior said.

He said in this second round of the premier league, he has a responsibility to make sure he gives Yanga the premier league and the FA cup titles. In the five matches he has played Junior has managed to score just one goal.

In the Premier League standings, Yanga are top with 49 points after 21 games played. The team has won 14, drawn seven matches. Yanga have conceded 11 and netted 34 goals.