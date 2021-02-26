Tanzania: President Magufuli Explains Reasons for Media Industry Growth

President John Magufuli has said the positive growth of the media industry in the country is a result of an available conducive environment that gives a room for freedom of information.

He revealed the facts after laying a foundation stone for construction of Kisutu Modern Market and African Media Group's renovated Jitegemee Building opening ceremony in Ilala District, Dar es Salaam on Thursday.

The President said since the Information Services Act of 2016 came into effect, the government has issued licenses to 270 publications including daily, weekly and monthly magazines and newspapers.

He said in 2015 there were only 106 radio stations but as of February, this year, the number has jumped to 193.

The Head of State added there were only 25 television stations in 2015 but as of February, 2021, the number increased to 36, while the number of online TV registered by the same period stands 440 and 23 online radios.

The renovation of the Jitegemee building which was formerly used by University of Dar es Salaam cost 700m/-, according to the Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) General Secretary, Dr Bashiru Ally.