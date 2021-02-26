Tanzania: Mwinyi Stresses Cooperation Between Citizens, Law Enforcers

25 February 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Zanzibar — PRESIDENT Hussein Mwinyi has emphasised on the need to strengthen cooperation between ordinary citizens and law enforcers in maintaining and ensuring peace and security in the country.

"We need peace, stability, unity and cooperation in achieving our development goals," Dr Mwinyi said on Wednesday when he held talks with Minister for Home Affairs George Simbachawene at the State House.

During a brief meeting, also attended by Deputy Minister for Home affairs Khamis Hamza Chilo, Dr Mwinyi said ongoing industrialisation, building of the economy and attraction of investors needed peace and security.

Dr Mwinyi said as both the government of Zanzibar and Union strove to improve the economy, the role of the Home Affairs Ministry was to ensure peace and stability were maintained in all areas of the United Republic of Tanzania.

During the talks, President Mwinyi received condolences from Mr Simbachawene following the death of First Vice-President of Zanzibar Maalim Seif Sharif Hamad.

The Home Affairs Minister also congratulated President Mwinyi on his landslide victory in the October 2020 general election, as he assured continued collaboration with the government of Zanzibar.

"Mr President, your first 100 days in office have proved that the future of Zanzibar is bright. Tanzanians have great hopes and expectations in you. We all wish you the best and expect many good things from your administration," he said.

