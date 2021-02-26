Kenyan Footballer Kennedy Rono Passes On

Former Agro Chemicals, Muhoroni Youth, and Kakamega Homeboyz midfielder Kennedy "Tash" Rono is dead.

According to his wife Yvonne Lumiti, Rono died Friday, around 5am while being rushed to St John's Hospital in Githurai, Nairobi.

She told Nation Sport that the 34-year-old former player started vomiting and bleeding from the nose at their Githurai home prompting her to rush him to the nearby health facility where he was pronounced dead.

"Everything was fine until today morning when his condition changed. At the hospital, I was told he might have died along the way," said Lumiti.

Rono, who has been nursing a spinal injury since 2018, is best remembered for scoring the lone goal that helped Muhoroni beat Gor Mahia 1-0 in 2016 top eight final at Nyayo National Stadium.

Lumiti said that since 2018, when her husband picked the spinal injury, he has remained incapacitated as their attempts to raise money for his medication have not been successful.

"Sh 20,000 was required for MRI scans to determine the extent of the injury and what kind of medication was needed but we were not able to raise it. He has all along depended on painkillers," said Lumati, who eulogized Rono as a loving and caring husband.

AFC Leopards' Team Manager Tom Juma, who was Muhoroni's coach when they upset Gor Mahia in 2016 top eight final, said he was shocked by Rono's demise, as they had talked a week ago and "he never sounded to be in pain".

He described him as a disciplined and dedicated player.

"He has been a personal friend to me because after our matches (Leopards) he has been sending me congratulatory messages and also pointing out the areas where we should improve on. For the time we worked together he always gave his best on the pitch and he was always polite," said Juma.

By the time of going to press, the family was making arrangements to have the body moved to the morgue.