Nigeria: The Politics of Ethnic Profiling

opinion

"We are not saying Fulanis are not part of the kidnappings as mentioned by the Secretary of Miyetti Allah, seven to eight kidnappers arrested are Fulanis, but that doesn't mean every Fulani is a criminal, no they are not" - Sultan Saad Abubakar

Yoruba paranoia of Fulani dated long long ago and it is historical. As a matter of fact, it has remained a recurring decimal and significant underlying theme of Yoruba politics for upwards of two centuries. The moment you can successfully demonise a political opponent as an ideological descendant of Afonja in Yoruba politics, you have won the propaganda war.This history and its continual validation by the post colonial Fulani inheritors of the Sokoto caliphate has constituted a perennial stumbling block to potential political rapprochement between the Yoruba and Fulani (writ large) Moslem North.

Just look at the behaviour and conduct of President Muhammadu Buhari.The received wisdom of the Yoruba is that any contemplation of political coalition between the two is liable to the charge of incipient treachery. Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the current personification of this historical stigma and the decades hold cautionary tale is the fate of Ilorin alias geri Afonja, geri Alimi, Ilorin mesu jamba.

Ilorin was and is a Yoruba town. Which begs the question that if this is the case how come the traditional monarch of Ilorin is an Emir and a standard bearer of the Sokoto caliphate? The short answer is that the throne or more appropriately the delegated authority of the Alaafin of Oyo was conquered and usurped by the delegated authority of the Sultan of Sokoto and the Emir of Gwandu in particular. The story of the usurpation is unique and triggered the fall of Oyo Empire and consequent implosion of the Yoruba country.

More than any other predisposing factor, this disaster came through the human agency of Afonja who thenceforth was cast the archetypal villain of Yoruba political history.

Afonja was the commander-in-chief of the armed forces of the Oyo Empire (the Are Ona Kankanfo) and doubled as the prince ruler of Ilorin. Afonja had a political fallout with Alaafin, his sovereign, and enlisted the support of an itinerant Fulani Moslem cleric, (Alimi by name) in asserting his rebellious independent warlord footing against the Alaafin. The move turned out a case of jumping from the frying pan into the fire. Soon enough, a conflict ensued between Afonja and Alimi in which the latter militarily prevailed. After putting Afonja to the sword and in consultation with his principal, the Emir of Gwandu, the Alimi contingent instituted the Emirate vassalage over Ilorin. This is the historical background to Yoruba perception of the Fulani as politically treacherous. Reminiscing on the tragedy of Ilorin, Samuel Johnson noted: "Ilorin now passed into the hands of foreigners, the Fulanis, who had been invited as friends and allies".

Fast forward to contemporary Nigeria and the siege laid to the South-west by preponderantly Fulani mauraders and what you get is a sense of de javu. On top of this history is the corrosive colonial connivance (championed by Lord Lugard) with the heirs of the Sokoto caliphate to develop the North on the basis of sociopolitical exclusion of the Moslem North from the rest of Nigeria. This isolation was specifically requested by the defeated caliphate leadership and was expressly granted by Lugard.

"Lugard pledged to the Sultan of Sokoto the commitment of the British administrators to protect the Muslims of the north from Christian proselytization. Sir Theodore Adams went as far as to say, in 1941, that the emirs considered the Northern provinces as a separate country and that enforced cooperation with the South would lead to a demand for 'Pakistan" It is in the spirit of this doctrine of sociopolitical exclusion that the political leadership of the North pointedly and defiantly named their regionally based political party the Northern Peoples Congress (NPC). True, the other political parties were equally regionally centred but they nonetheless demonstrated the inclusive ambition of becoming national parties.

What would have become of Nigeria were Obafemi Awolowo and Nnamidi Azikiwe to name their parties Western and Eastern Peoples Congress?

This tradition is being carried forward by those pointing fingers over the identification of the bandits by their recognised ethnic identity. Yet and ironically, they are doing so from the advertised platform of Northern exclusion re 'Northern scholars condemn Hausa Fulani ethnic profiling'. Shouldn't they have done this on a pan Nigerian platform as opposed to northern exclusity? As restated by Jibrin Ibrahim in his Premium Times article- "Some of us issued a statement yesterday expressing our concerns on the current happenings across the country, especially as it relates to the deliberately engineered ethnic disharmony currently exploding on the basis of negative ethnic profiling."

He proceeds and gets specific: "The tragedy of the situation was that people had been primed to act against the Fulani, who the Governor of Ondo State had given directives should be marched out of the state for allegedly all being killers" Contrary to this incitement, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu's directive was as follows.

"All Forest Reserves in the state are to be vacated by herdsmen within the next seven days with effect from today, Monday, January 18, 2021. Night-grazing is banned with immediate effect because most farm destruction takes place at night. Movement of cattle within cities and highways is prohibited. Under-aged grazing of cattle is outlawed. Our resolution to guarantee the safety of lives and property within the state shall remain utmost as security agencies have been directed to enforce the ban."

So who is doing the ethnic baiting here? Note that Akeredolu did not even mention Fulani, it was Ibrahim who did. It was Ibrahim who deliberately conflated the word "herdsmen" with Fulani. He is the one telling us that "herdsmen" is synonymous with Fulani. By the way, this is the commentary of Senator Shehu Sani on the Kagara abduction. "Kagara is at the epicenter of the insurgency in Niger State, FULANI BANDITS operate within the axis and there are thousands of people displaced in this area". Is Sani thereby demonising the Fulani as well? Second, does the Ondo State forest reserves equate the whole territory of Ondo State? Has Nigeria gotten to a stage where laws cannot be made once the "herdsmen" are implicated? An abiding tragedy of Nigeria is that not offending the sensibilities of the North has become the definition of Nigerian nationalism.

It is a platitude to suggest that no Nigerian leader has done more than the sitting president in fanning the embers of ethnic profiling. Has any American leader done more than Donald Trump in the ethnic profiling of the white community in America? Now, for anyone aspiring for the leadership of the North, Buhari has set a cheap and dangerous template for which learners like Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State have taken a cue. No doubt the Bauchi State governor is auditioning for succession to the throne of Fulani bigotry and doing so at the expense of Nigeria. Not long ago, he argued that Nigeria is the heritage of worldwide Fulani hence migrant Fulani have been pouring into Nigeria from all over Africa. Since these migrants are not Nigerians, how should they be identified other than as Fulani? The problem is compounded by the seamless assimilation of the diaspora Fulani into the Nigerian Fulani community.

It is Nigeria's singular misfortune that we have the wrong president at the wrong moment. The fact that America, the birthplace of constitutional democracy was nearly subverted by Trump into becoming an autocracy is an indication of what a president of equal behaviour can do to Nigeria. Victims can hardly be faulted for not viewing their tormentors with detached objectivity. Who feels it, knows it. One of the great inhibitors of Nigeria's development is this penchant for generalising and Nigerianising criminality no matter how tenuous the premise. In the circumstance the logic of such untenable generalisation is the mediocratisation of standards. Must we insist on imposing the federal character principle in criminality as well?

If Chief Olu Falae, university professors and innumerable victims report that their assailants were Fulani, wouldn't it be escapist of the rest of us to contest the evidence of their traumatic experience? For that matter, the Fulani nomads themselves thrive on the culture of self-isolation and are resistant to social integration with local communities. Like many others, I grew up knowing them as Fulani nomads when they were not associated with criminality. It was and still is a value neutral association. Why should I now be faulted for this consistency of recognition and identification?

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

What applicable lessons are derivable from the Rwanda tragedy? What informs the statesmanship of Paul Kagame than working assiduously to remove the apartheid phillosopy that provoked the genocide in the first place. Nobody should be blamed for the crass irresponsibility that allowed this crisis to assume the dangerous dimension it promised other than the extant self destructive misgovernance of Nigeria. Were, God forbid, Nigeria to explode into the worst case scenario, would anyone look back and claim he did not see it coming?

The concept of tough love was the cautionary morality tale we grew up with. Were you to misbehave anywhere, our parents would penalise you first and foremost, often without reference to the details of the skirmish. In the circumstances we found ourselves (in which the president share consanguinity with the Fulani) more than any palliative, the demonstration of tough love by the president is the silver bullet. The seed of this destructive episode was watered and tended by the Nigerian government.

The president recently had an opportunity to reflect the Kagame formula and begin to rectify his lopsided discrimination against non-northern Muslims but in consonance with his discriminatory DNA he chose to aggravate the iniquitous status quo. In the choice between working for the betterment of Nigeria and perpetuating the culture of brazen nepotism, it is obvious the choice he has made. "On the final day of the constitutional convention in 1787 when our constitution was adopted Americans gathered on the steps of the independence hall to await the news of the government founders have crafted. They asked Benjamin Franklin. What do we have, a monarchy or a republic? Franklin replied, a republic if you can keep it."

QUOTE

It is Nigeria's singular misfortune that we have the wrong president at the wrong moment. The fact that America, the birthplace of constitutional democracy was nearly subverted by Trump into becoming an autocracy is an indication of what a president of equal behaviour can do to Nigeria. Victims can hardly be faulted for not viewing their tormentors with detached objectivity. Who feels it, knows it."