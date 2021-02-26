Nigeria: Maiduguri Cattle Market Now a Shadow of Its Own - Scribe

26 February 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Francis Okoye

Maiduguri — The secretary, Maiduguri cattle market management committee, Abubakar Adamu Umar has disclosed that the market is now a shadow of its own given the over 11 years insurgency ravaging Borno State and the entire northeast.

This is even as he disclosed that contrary to when most of the traders in the market were the major suppliers of cattles to various states, that most of the dealers are now labourers, having lost their fortunes which include cattle to the insurgents.

Umar said this in an exclusive interview with LEADERSHIP Friday in Maiduguri recently.

He said unlike when each cattle dealer sold up to four trailer loads of cows, which carries about 28 to 35 cows per vehicle, the reverse is the case now.

Umar added that the terrorists have taken over most of the forest, hence, herders fled the state in droves.

"Now, the market is a shadow of its own, which is not a small damage.

Most people that depended on such market for survival have been rendered jobless. There is no other challenge facing the market aside the insurgency".

"We are calling on both the state and federal government to do everything possible so that we can have our business back. Thousands of people feeding from the market are now impoverished. We need financial assistance from the government", he added.

Our correspondent reports that continued cattle rustling prompted the shutdown of the Maiduguri cattle market.

The Borno state government suspended trading in the four cattle markets to prevent the sale of stolen livestock to raise funds for boko haram terrorists.

The then governor, Kashim Shettima, who is now the Senator representing Borno central at the upper chamber of the National Assembly while announcing the shut down of the markets, noted that the money realised from cattle rustling could be used to fund the deadly activities of the terrorists.

The Maiduguri cattle market was recently shutdown for similar reasons, leading to a shortage of meat in the city and public outcry.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Leadership

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments
Nigerian Music Stars P-Square Loses Dad
Italian Ambassador Killed in Attack in DR Congo
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.