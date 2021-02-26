Tanzania: Tanroads Given Two Weeks to Finish Road Project

Sumbawanga — RUKWA Regional Commissioner (RC) Joachim Wangabo has given a two-week ultimatum to Regional Tanroads Manager Mgeni Mwanga to ensure the remaining 175-metre stretch of road to Kasanga Port is completed at tarmac level.

The remaining stretch is part of strategic 107.2km of road from Sumbawanga Municipal Council-Matai- Kasanga Port on the shores of Lake Tanganyika in Kalambo District.

Mr Wangabo said he was compelled to issue such directives to Tanroads due to delays to accomplish the remaining stretch of road to Kasanga Terminal because the region was poised to benefit from Kasanga Port which was under expansion.

"Make sure you complete this task in the shortest time possible from now because the time frame agreed for the implementation of the project has elapsed," said the RC.

Mr Wangabo gave the directives during the first 2020/21 regional consultative committee (RCC) meeting held under his chairmanship.

He further said that the accomplishment of the 107.2km stretch of road from Sumbawanga Municipal Council via a small town of Matai to Kasanga Terminal at tarmac level was an important step towards exploiting potential in the neighbouring countries of DRC, Zambia and Burundi.

"Both strategic projects will be a gateway to the Southern Highlands Zone regions of Mbeya, Rukwa and Songwe as well as Katavi Region by being an aerial link with DRC, Zambia and Burundi in terms of trade."

Rukwa Region is renowned for the production of food and cash crops each season.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Construction Infrastructure By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Commenting on the matter, Kalambo District Commissioner (DC) Carolious Misungwi said the completion of the projects would benefit Kalambo residents by linking their trade with their neighbours in Zambia, Burundi and DRC.

"Sincerely speaking, we, the citizens of Kalambo District remain thankful to the government for improving transport infrastructure, including roads and the port as they also help us improve our incomes," added Kalambo District Council Chairperson Daud Sichone.

For his part, Acting Rukwa Regional Tanroads Manager Mwanga said contract documents for the 107/2km Sumbawanga-Matai-Kasanga Terminal at tarmac level was signed on October 8, 2009 and that China Railway 15 Bureau Group (CR15BG) & Newcentry JV from China were contracted at 133,286,603,000/-.

The road project is funded by the government and is implemented through a "design and build" system.