Tanzania: Muleba Residents Told to Send Children to School

Muleba — MULEBA District Commissioner (DC) Richard Ruyango has directed parents to ensure they send their children to school.

He explained that the fifth phase government under President John Magufuli set aside a huge budget for the education sector to ensure every child got free education from nursery to secondary level.

Mr Ruyango issued the directive following a report indicating that 11 children aged between six and 13 years from two families had not been registered on religious beliefs.

In a related development, a pastor known as Rev Melchades Buberwa appeared before Bukoba Resident Magistrates' Court on Tuesday to answer various charges, including parental negligence to send his three children to school.

Together with Pastor Buberwa before Resident Magistrate Daniel Nyamkerya was his wife Agripina Maganja, both residents of Bukoba Municipal Council.

Reading the charges, State Attorney Gray Uhagire alleged that on different dates, Rev Buberwa neglected to send his three children aged between five and 13 years to school contrary to the Child Act and the Education Act.

When the charges were read to them, they both pleaded not guilty. Magistrate Nyamkerya set bail conditions that each accused should get two sureties who should sign a bond of 2m/-.

They both met bail conditions. He adjourned the criminal case No 35/2021 until February 25, this year for preliminary hearing.

In Tanzania, The Law of the Child Act, 2009 (Cap 21) stipulates that a child shall have the right to life, dignity, respect, leisure, liberty, health, education and shelter from his parents or guardians.

Every parent shall have duties and responsibilities whether imposed by law or otherwise, towards his/her child which include the duty to protect the child from neglect, discrimination, violence, abuse, exposure to physical and moral hazards and oppression.

Child abuse means the contravention of the rights of the child which causes physical, moral or emotional harm, including beatings, insults, discrimination, neglect, sexual abuse and exploitative labour.