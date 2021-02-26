Tanzania: TIE Told to Finalise Process of Writing History Books

26 February 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dativa Minja

THE chairperson and Board of the Tanzania Institute of Education (TIE) have been asked to complete preparations for collecting views on the history subject and writing books on time.

Minister for Education, Science and Technology, Prof Joyce Ndalichako told TIE officials to ensure the views and the feedback were collected from members of the public on time.

"We are in need of history books that will be able to tell us our history and ensure people learn our own ways of living. This will also inculcate patriotism in citizens," she said.

The minister was speaking during the opening of a two-day stakeholders' meeting on receiving feedback on the content of Tanzania history at Kiramu Hall, Mbezi Beach Secondary School.

"Let's work hard to ensure this process is completed on time. The deadline for the completion of these preparations is March 31, 2021, the printing process and distribution must be completed by July, this year," she noted.

For her part, TIE Director General, Dr Aneth Komba, said so far the institute had completed summary drafting.

"In the process of writing these documents one of the steps is to involve various education stakeholders and finalists of the curriculum as well as curriculum implementation supervisors," she said.

Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved.

