Nigeria: 75,000 Households in Kebbi, Adamawa Benefit From PROACT Project

26 February 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Jerry Emmanson

Abuja — About 75,000 households in Kebbi and Adamawa states have benefitted from the Pro - Resilience Action (PROACT) Project of the European Union.

The five-year project, implemented by Oxfam Nigeria, has supported and increased the income and livelihood of households in the two states.

Speaking to newsmen at a two-day workshop in Abuja, Faleye Usman, OXFAM governance and influencing coordinator for the PROAC project, said PROACT is an European Union project that has been implemented in Kebbi and Adamawa states in the last five years, and is planning to close out in April 2021.

"What we are doing here is one of the sustainability plans of the project. PROACT has been able to establish proof of concept through the livelihood strategies that it has deployed in the past five years and has seen progression in terms of household income increasing, crop yields and increase production for farmers.

Over the years we've been supporting government to improve their response capacity, social protection issues, early warning system as well as poverty eradication. So the project of 2019-2020 supported five local governments to develop the first ever LG-based social. investment and empowerment programme policy just like the national SIP.

"So we develop a policy that helps local governments spotlight their action towards social protection and poverty reduction. The local governments include Fulfore, Song, Gombi, Birnin Kebbi and Kalgo in Kebbi State. So we have three LGAs in Adamawa and two in Kebbi," he said.

In her address, executive chairman Adamawa State Planning Commission, Dr Mary Paninga said farmers in the state have benefitted from interventions in agriculture, distribution of fertiliser and farming

inputs.

Also speaking, Mohammed Sani Umar, permanent secretary, Kebbi State ministry for local government and chieftaincy affairs said the project has succeeded in empowering communities with livelihood equipment,

promotion of agriculture and food production towards ensuring food security and resilience in these communities.

